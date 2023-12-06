Advertise With Us
Spencer scores 23 to lead No. 5 UConn past No. 9 North Carolina in Jimmy V Classic at MSG

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) - Cam Spencer had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as fifth-ranked UConn pulled away down the stretch for an 87-76 victory over No. 9 North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night.

Playing their third game at Madison Square Garden this season, the Huskies (8-1) rebounded from a four-point loss at then-No. 5 Kansas last Friday. The defending NCAA champions won a game in this event for the first time in five tries.

Spencer shot 8 of 14 overall and scored 16 points in the first half, when the Huskies took the lead for good. Alex Karaban added 14 of his 18 points in the second period and finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

Tristen Newton scored 14 and freshman Solomon Ball had a season-best 13 points as the Huskies shot 51.5%.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels (7-2) with 26 points and Harrison Ingram added 20. Armando Bacot finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds but North Carolina couldn’t keep pace with the Huskies, shooting 39% in the final 20 minutes and 44% overall.

