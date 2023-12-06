Organizations highlight resources for troops and soldiers battling seasonal depression

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite the coined phrase the most wonderful time of the year, The National Institutes of Health says seasonal depression is something health experts see more of during the holiday season.

For active service members, veterans, and their families, resource organizations say this can be especially tough for sailors, troops, and soldiers who are often deployed or stationed far away from loved ones.

Several organizations offer resources like assistance hotlines. Veterans Services of the Carolinas in Jacksonville says counseling resources are available through NC Serves. The program provides family support, social enrichment recreation, and food security for veterans throughout the year.

“When they call that coordination center they will speak to a veteran or a veteran family member that care coordinator on the other end of the line is going to do everything in their power to locate the best resource in the community for that individual for somebody suffering seasonal depression maybe you do need to go to a short term before the patient talk therapy kind of modality maybe somebody else just needs to find their purpose again,” said Tim Driscoll with Veterans Services of the Carolinas.

NC Serves Veterans Coordination Center is available for additional resources for housing assistance, employment, and VA benefits.

