Nutcracker performance this weekend in Greenville helps support Maynard Children's Hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Few thing are more Christmas-ey than enjoying a performance of The Nutcracker.

You have a chance to not only enjoy the show this weekend but also to know your contribution to ticket sales supports sick and injured children.

All net proceeds from the Dance Arts Theatre’s performance this weekend go to the Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

This year, the cast is made up of 125 kids.

You can enjoy the show this Saturday, December 9th, and Sunday, December 10th at Wright Auditorium on ECU’s campus.

Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

They will be accompanied by the New Carolina Sinfonia, under the baton of Jorje Richter.

Throughout the years, Dance Arts Theatre has contributed more than $320,000 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $34 for kids, $32 for adult groups of 10 or more and $24 for kid groups of 10 or more.

Clara, Fritz and Drosselmeyer stopped by WITN News at Noon to give a preview of the show.

