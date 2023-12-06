Advertise With Us
NC Support Our Troops packs up care packages

Packs for Patriots
Packs for Patriots(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -In the holiday spirit, volunteers came together Tuesday to pack gifts for members of the military.

At an Ayden warehouse volunteers with NC Support Our Troops packed care packages with snacks, greeting cards, toiletries, Christmas cards and Christmas decorations for service members who are deployed and those here in North Carolina.

The organization also provided toys for some military children.

During the holiday season, NC Support Our Troops will send out around 12,000 care packages for the troops.

