Mysterious dog illness spreading across the U.S.

By Baileigh Bockover
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of dogs across 16 states so far have contracted a mysterious dog illness that has left researchers scrambling to find a cure.

Researchers are unsure of what is causing this atypical canine respiratory disease, however, the symptoms showing up in dogs with the illness are coughing, sneezing, red runny eyes, difficulty breathing, and in worse cases pneumonia and even death.

“It is a disease that progresses despite treatment so it doesn’t seem to respond to the most common treatment for respiratory infections,” Veterinarian, Fernan Godfrey said.

Experts say the illness is spread through nose-to-nose contact and even breathing the same air as the infected pet.

“So I think minimizing the risk of exposure is going to be key. So really consider if you have to have your dog go into a daycare or to boarding to places where they will have contact with other dogs that it’s of unknown status,” Godfrey said.

According to Dr. Cynda Crawford, chair of shelter medicine at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, dogs are not responding to the normal standard of care.

Cases have not yet been confirmed in North Carolina, however, Truss Vet in Cary is highly suspicious its doctors have seen it in their patients.

