Morehead City oyster bar owner admits to pocketing nearly $100K in state tax money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of an oyster bar on the Crystal Coast admitted he pocketed nearly $100,000 in state tax receipts.

William Willis, of Morehead City, pleaded guilty to five counts of embezzlement of state property on Monday in Raleigh.

The Department of Revenue says Willis owned the Shuckin Shack Oyster Bar. Authorities say between 2017 and March 2021, the business embezzled some $94,510.69 in state sales tax money.

A judge gave Willis a suspended sentence, ordered him to serve four days in the Wake County jail, put him on house arrest for 60 days, and ordered him to pay back the embezzled tax money to the state.

