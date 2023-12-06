Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

LIVE: Las Vegas police respond to active shooter alert at UNLV; suspect dead

By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

Police shared on X, formally Twitter, that there are “multiple victims” and advised everyone to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

Just after 12:30 p.m. PT, police updated the situation saying they had located one suspect and that person was dead.

This is a developing story with updates to follow

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash, generic
Multiple students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Pitt County
Lakeisha McClary
Greenville woman charged with Pitt County attempted murder
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Heavy rain and storms are possible on Sunday.
Heavy Rain and Storms Possible Sunday
Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

The standoff began around 10:00 a.m.
CHIEF: Barricaded man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound; motel owner killed
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Fighting between Israel, Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts 6 fake Donald Trump electors
The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to...
New York hotel offering ‘Home Alone 2’ package