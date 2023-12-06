Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kinston, Farmville Central boys earn road wins, and JP-II girls win at home

Vikings and Jaguars beat Greenville schools
Kinston, Farmville Central boys earn road wins, and JP-II girls win at home
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school basketball action tonight saw the defending 2A champion Farmville Central boys complete the home-and-home sweep of D.H. Conley in Greenville 79-26. Kinston boys ran away from J.H. Rose 67-48 as the 2A schools took down Greenville’s larger programs.

The John Paul-II girls basketball team fought for a tight win over Northern Raleigh Christian 44-39. The game was tied at 35 in the final minutes but the Saints were able to pull away to get to 7-1.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash, generic
Multiple students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Pitt County
Lakeisha McClary
Greenville woman charged with Pitt County attempted murder
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Heavy rain and storms are possible on Sunday.
Heavy Rain and Storms Possible Sunday
OCSO say they arrested Michael Webb in November.
DEPUTIES: Man arrested with child porn on cell phone in Onslow Co.

Latest News

RJ Davis
Spencer scores 23 to lead No. 5 UConn past No. 9 North Carolina in Jimmy V Classic at MSG
Kinston, Farmville Central boys earn road wins, and JP-II girls win at home
Kinston, Farmville Central boys earn road wins, and JP-II girls win at home
Teylor Jackson ECU linebacker entering transfer portal
ECU linebacker Jackson enters the transfer portal
Pepsi Sports Spotlight Maryland-Eastern Shore women's basketball player Ashanti Lynch
Sports Spotlight: North Lenoir’s Lynch shining for Maryland-Eastern Shore women’s basketball after overcoming homesickness