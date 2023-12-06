Kinston, Farmville Central boys earn road wins, and JP-II girls win at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school basketball action tonight saw the defending 2A champion Farmville Central boys complete the home-and-home sweep of D.H. Conley in Greenville 79-26. Kinston boys ran away from J.H. Rose 67-48 as the 2A schools took down Greenville’s larger programs.

The John Paul-II girls basketball team fought for a tight win over Northern Raleigh Christian 44-39. The game was tied at 35 in the final minutes but the Saints were able to pull away to get to 7-1.

