Go on a ‘Jolly Adventure with Mommy’s Big, Red Monster Truck’

ENC at Three - Washington teacher writes three children's books
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had a very special guest in-studio!

Not only is she a Washington High School teacher, but she has released not one --- but THREE children’s books for the “Mommy’s Big, Red Monster Truck” series and Alison Paul Klakowicx stopped by ENC AT THREE to tell us all about it.

ENC AT THREE: MOMMY'S BIG, RED MONSTER TRUCK BOOKS
View the FULL SEGMENT above to hear about the inspiration for these books, how her life has come full circle with them, and more!

For more information about Alison and her current/future books: CLICK HERE...

To purchase your copy of any of the books from the “Mommy’s Red, Red Monster Truck” series: CLICK HERE!

MOMMY'S BIG, RED MONSTER TRUCK BOOKS
MOMMY'S BIG, RED MONSTER TRUCK BOOKS
MOMMY'S BIG, RED MONSTER TRUCK BOOKS
We also want to give a big huge shout out to Alison for the books that she brought in and dropped off here at WITN for the Marine Corps “Toys For Tots Drive” here at WITN:

MOMMY'S BIG, RED MONSTER TRUCK
