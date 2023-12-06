Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies with a few isolated showers today; Storms possible Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few showers and cooler than average temperatures will take over the ENC area Wednesday, as overcast skies will be at play later in the day. Wind will be out of the northwest from 10-20 mph. A cold night is in the making, as temperatures will fall to the upper 20s to near 30°, as clipper system will be passing by overnight and clear skies. A bit of wind chill will be present, as light breeze will in the forecast.

Sunshine will breakout Thursday, as another cooler than average day will take over the area, and Friday features a warming trend, ahead of a cold front. Saturday will showcase a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures from the 60s to the low 70s. Saturday night, the clouds will start to move in, with a stray shower possible overnight. Sunday is the day to keep checking back, as strong to severe thunderstorms will be entering the area later in the day. Temperatures will be warm enough for any unstable airmass in the afternoon. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat.

Once we get passed Sunday’s front, cooler air settles in for next week, as a daytime highs will drop to the 50s and lows in the 30s, with a blend of sun and clouds.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.