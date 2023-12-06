DEPUTIES: Three kids, drugs found in speeding vehicle

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they found three kids in the back seat of a speeding vehicle, along with a cache of drugs.

Craven County deputies stopped the vehicle on U.S. 70 in James City on Tuesday, clocking it at 70 in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

After a K9 alerted to drugs, deputies searched the vehicle and discovered a quantity of cocaine, psilocybin, pressed pills, drug paraphernalia, and a gun.

The couple from Durham were jailed on $250,000 bonds.

Victoria Church, 24, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, 3 counts of child abuse, 3 counts of improper child restraints, and speeding.

David Barnhill Jr, 33, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 3 counts of child abuse.

The two had their first court appearances scheduled for today.

