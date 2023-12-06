Advertise With Us
Autopsies confirm Camp Lejeune Marines died from carbon monoxide poisoning

LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg(U.S. Marine Corps)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Autopsies released this morning confirm that three Camp Lejeune Marines who were found dead in a car this summer were victims of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The bodies of Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, Lance Corporal Merax Dockery, and Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia, were found in a car parked at a Speedway convenience store on U.S. 17 in Hampstead on July 23rd.

Pender County deputies say one of the mothers called them saying her son did not arrive on a flight home to Oklahoma the night before.

The autopsies say the car’s ignition was on when the fuel ran out with the air conditioning turned on. “There were no obvious signs of suicide, foul play or drug use,” according to the autopsies.

The reports say the car had tinted windows, and that the exhaust pipes were not connected and rusted. “It appeared that exhaust from the vehicle would have been released under the passenger cabin of the vehicle and not at the rear bumper,” the report says.

Footage from the gas station showed the car parking at 3:00 a.m. with no one getting in or out of the vehicle.

Three Marines found dead in Hampstead video

