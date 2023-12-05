Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Colder Middle of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few showers are possible overnight and into Wednesday as a disturbance passes through. Moisture is limited so rain chances aren’t very impressive. This system will bring a big push of colder air. Highs struggle to leave the 40s Wednesday and northerly winds will give the air even more of a chill. Winds 10-15 mph are expected inland with sustained winds up to 20 mph along the coast. Still can’t rule out a stray snowflake or sleet pellet with heavier showers due to freezing temperatures just above our heads. Thursday morning looks the coldest with 20s inland and 30s along the coast. Temperatures will try to warm heading into the weekend as highs reach the 50s again and then the 60s. Not going to rule out the 70s either, especially on Sunday, as our next storm system arrives. This system looks really strong with the possibility of bringing heavy rain and strong storms. We’re still missing a few ingredients for severe weather keep checking back this week for the latest forecast. We’re watching Sunday afternoon or Sunday night for those storms to arrive.

