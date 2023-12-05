Sports Spotlight: North Lenoir’s Lynch shining for Maryland-Eastern Shore women’s basketball after overcoming homesickness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former North Lenoir standout girls basketball player Ashanti Lynch had a homecoming on Monday night at East Carolina.

Family and friends watched her play for Maryland-Eastern Shore against ECU.

We feature her in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Seeing my siblings play when I was young. They were playing basketball all the time,” says former North Lenoir star Ashanti Lynch, “So I just picked it up.”

Ashanti Lynch is a former North Lenoir star who had plenty of siblings to learn the game from growing up.

“17,” says Lynch, “Same momma, same daddy. I’m like the 11th, 12th child.”

Lynch earned a spot at Maryland-Eastern Shore women’s basketball and had the chance to play in front of them at ECU.

“As soon as I get the schedule this is the game I be looking for. The game I get to come home,” Ashanti says, “See my family out in the crowds. All the love and the support they show me just means everything to me.”

But moving away from home to play ball was harder than she thought.

“She was a little homesick at first getting away from home,” says Maryland-Eastern Shore head women’s basketball coach Fred Batchelor.

“I was. Not a little but a lot I was,” says Lynch, “Then it started getting better over time. I started coming home on the breaks and stuff. Getting comfortable with the people that was there. Made me feel like home there so now it is a whole lot better.”

Overcoming homesickness Lynch started to grow closer with her new Hawks family.

“She has kind of been the comic relief that we need when things are a little tense or things are a little uncomfortable,” says Lynch, “She always finds a way to loosen up the mood and make everybody feel important.”

She has been a fixture on the team 6 points and 23 minutes per game for the Division-I program.

“It’s grown a lot. Last year I was starting then I started coming off the bench and wasn’t playing as much,” says Lynch, “Now I am starting and taking every minute. Working hard. Working as hard as I can. Not taking that for granted.”

But like she did at North Lenoir, its all the aspects of the game that make Lynch so valuable.

“Her role is probably the most expanded on the team in that she plays the small forward position. She is always guarding the best player,” says Batchelor, “She is always expected to rebound. She is expected to do the intangibles. That’s what I love about coaching her.”

Ashanti hopes to keep working with them to keep growing all aspects of her play.

“It’s to never get comfortable,” says Lynch, “Always find a way to get better.”

