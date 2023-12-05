Resigned county commissioner previously fired by Kinston police

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more information coming out about a Lenoir County commissioner who abruptly resigned effective Monday.

WITN has confirmed that Chad Rouse was fired by the Kinston Police Department after he was suspended in September without pay.

Rouse, who was elected in 2020, announced on Friday that he would resign as a county commissioner since he was moving to Florida.

Rouse had also been a Kinston police sergeant, starting with them in 1993.

As part of a public records request, Kinston says Rouse was first suspended with pay on September 6th, then suspended without pay six days later.

His dismissal memo says the sergeant was fired on September 29th because Rouse violated several policies and procedures. “Your actions regarding this incident placed the Kinston Police Department in a complicated position that could negatively affect the credibility of the agency,” said the memo from Chief Keith Goyette.

Rouse told WITN that he left the city on August 31st with over 30 years of service. He said Kinston citizens are a great group of people and he loved serving them.

“Due to pending legal action that will be taken against the city by me I have no further comment,” Rouse said in a statement.

Records show Rouse had previously been suspended in 1998 and 2000 by the city.

County commissioners have scheduled a special meeting tomorrow to discuss a replacement for Chad Rouse.

