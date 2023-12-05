GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week is observed as National Influenza Vaccination Week to remind those who have not yet been vaccinated for the flu, it is not too late.

“So we want to see this year how the flu behaves, looks like it is starting to track up, starting to see an increase in numbers so we are gonna see how that plays out and if we will see a big rise of cases in December,” Pitt County Health Department Director, Wes Gray said.

According to the CDC, the effects of the flu vary, however, during the 2022-2023 influenza season, nearly 21,000 people died from the flu and 360,000 were hospitalized. A 328 percent increase from the 2021-2022 season.

Flu season is typically from October to May, although the virus is detected all year long. If you do contract the flu, there are best practices in place to avoid spreading it.

“If you are sick, stay home and hopefully not pass it on to other folks but wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, and get your flu shot,” Gray said.

The CDC recommends everyone to get vaccinated, however, pregnant women, young children, and elderly people are at higher risk.

“It does get to the point where it takes their lives because of other pre-existing conditions, it’s sad. I’ve known people that have died,” Resident, Marc Shearin said.

You can get your flu vaccine at your local doctor’s office, pharmacy, county health department, or urgent care facility.

