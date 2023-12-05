Advertise With Us
Multiple students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Pitt County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating a school bus crash in one Eastern Carolina county that sent multiple children to the hospital.

The Highway Patrol says it happened around 8:00 a.m. at Briley Road near Jones-Staton Road, north of Greenville.

Pitt County Schools says it involved a bus transporting students from the Belvoir area to North Pitt High School.

Spokesman Tom McClellan says four students were taken by EMS to ECU Health Medical Center as a precaution, while three others were taken by their parents to the hospital.

The Highway Patrol says there were no serious injuries to either students or the bus driver.

Troopers say Nicholas Giggs, of Greenville, has been charged with failure to reduce speed. They say the 21-year-old man was traveling behind the bus when he hit it from behind.

