Martin General Hospital patient files being relocated

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Patient records for a closed Eastern Carolina hospital will soon be moved out of the facility.

Martin General Hospital shut down in early August with the company operating the hospital filing for bankruptcy.

Late last month, the county announced that those seeking records from the hospital could do that online.

Today, the county released a statement from the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee saying that starting Thursday hard-copy patient records would be relocated so they can be indexed for retrieval.

Residents are being told they may notice activity at the hospital as this process is completed.

Attorney General Josh Stein filed an objection to the bankruptcy trustee’s plan to remove and destroy the paper patient records, according to the county.

They say the objection includes a concern that the paper records will be destroyed before patients are told how to get them.

For now, officials say to retrieve your paper medical records, continue to contact Don Beskrone, the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee, at 302-504-3708 or DBeskrone@ashbygeddes.com.

Ascendient, a consulting firm hired to help Martin County get the hospital reopened, and the county met with officials from the Department of Health and Human Services to discuss the best ways to move forward with licensing a new operator.

The consultants also say the county is still sorting through equipment in the hospital and anyone who owns or leases property to the Williamston Hospital Corporation can reclaim it by making arrangements through Martin County.

