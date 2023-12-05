Man arrested in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested a man they say shot into an apartment early Sunday morning.

According to Greenville police, 24-year-old Dequan Carney of Greenville was standing outside of an apartment on Sterling Pointe Drive shortly after 1 a.m. when Carney began firing a gun hitting a 20-year-old man who was inside the apartment at a party.

Police say they arrested Carney on Monday and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

