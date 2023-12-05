Kinston caregiver accused of sexual misconduct with handicapped man

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A caregiver for a handicapped man is accused of sex crimes against his patient.

Kinston police have charged John Landrine with second degree forcible sexual offense and crimes against nature.

Police say they began their investigation on November 13th after receiving information that the 65-year-old Landrine had sexual misconduct with the handicapped man.

The crimes happened in a private residence, according to police.

