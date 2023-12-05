Advertise With Us
Jones County School Board selects new superintendent

Bryce Marquis
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Jones County Public School Board of Education has voted to appoint Bryce Marquis as Superintendent, beginning January 1, 2024.

Marquis has 24 years of service to public school students and families.

Throughout his career, he has served as a coach, custodian, teacher, and assistant principal.

With Jones County Public Schools, he has served as a principal, Curriculum and Federal Programs Director, and as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Operations.

Marquis has a Master’s degree in School Administration and a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction. He is completing his doctorate in Educational Leadership and Supervision at Liberty University.

He replaces Dr. Ben Thigpen who announced his retirement earlier this year.

