Greenville woman charged with Pitt County attempted murder

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have caught a woman accused of trying to kill another woman.

Pitt County deputies say Lakeisha McClary surrendered today at the Pitt County jail.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Steven Street, outside of Greenville.

They say a 37-year-old woman was shot in her abdomen and remains at ECU Health Medical Center in fair condition. Pitt Community College confirms the victim is a student at the community college.

Deputies have charged the 37-year-old McClary with attempted first degree murder, and first degree burglary.

Deputies say a dispute at a bar preceded the shooting, with McClary going to the home on Steven Street where the victim was eventually shot.

McClary is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.