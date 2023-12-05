First Alert Weather Day: Strong/severe storms expected late Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After an up-down-and-up again week temperature-wise, our highs over the weekend will shoot up into the upper 60s. This push of unseasonable warmth will coincide with the arrival of a strong frontal boundary. The combination of the two air masses will lead to strong to severe storms over ENC Sunday, and has prompted us to designate Sunday and Sunday evening as a First Alert Weather Day.

Even though we’re still several days out, we want to give you as much of a heads up as possible. Sunday, December 10th, has the look of an active day across the region. What we mean by that is there are signs that if all the pieces come together, heavy rain and storms could impact your day and night. A lot of pieces still have to come together for the threat to happen. Stay tuned to the forecast this week on-air or on the app. The First Alert Weather team has you covered.

