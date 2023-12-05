Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

First Alert Weather Day: Strong/severe storms expected late Sunday

The storms will impact all communities in the East
Strong to severe storms are expected to arrive in Eastern NC Sunday.
Strong to severe storms are expected to arrive in Eastern NC Sunday.(maxuser | WITN Weather)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After an up-down-and-up again week temperature-wise, our highs over the weekend will shoot up into the upper 60s. This push of unseasonable warmth will coincide with the arrival of a strong frontal boundary. The combination of the two air masses will lead to strong to severe storms over ENC Sunday, and has prompted us to designate Sunday and Sunday evening as a First Alert Weather Day.

Even though we’re still several days out, we want to give you as much of a heads up as possible. Sunday, December 10th, has the look of an active day across the region. What we mean by that is there are signs that if all the pieces come together, heavy rain and storms could impact your day and night. A lot of pieces still have to come together for the threat to happen. Stay tuned to the forecast this week on-air or on the app. The First Alert Weather team has you covered.

This Sunday (Dec. 10th) will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe...
This Sunday (Dec. 10th) will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe storms across Eastern NC.(maxuser | WITN Weather)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened here early Saturday.
Greenville woman wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County
Craven County homicide location
Names released in weekend double homicide/suicide in Craven County
Dequan Carney
Man arrested in Greenville shooting
Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges
Seth Edwards
Longtime district attorney files for Superior Court judge seat

Latest News

Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny Tuesday Expected; Mid-Week System Bringing Showers and Cold Temperatures
First Alert Forecast December 5, 2023
First Alert Forecast December 5, 2023
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Mid-Week System Brings Showers and Colder Air
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Mid-Week System Brings Showers and Colder Air
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Mid-Week System Brings Showers and Colder Air