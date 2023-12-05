Enter WITN’s Look At Those Lights Video Contest

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Do you have a creative holiday light display? Share it with WITN! Click here to submit your light display video for a chance to win $200 in Visa Gift Cards! Second place will receive $100 in Visa Gift Cards.

The submission period ends on Sunday, December 17th. Voting will take place Monday, December 18th through Thursday, December 21st. The winner will be announced on Friday, December 22nd on WITN News at 6 PM!

Click here to enter the contest! WITN’s Look at Those Lights Contest is Sponsored by Drs. Bowman Padgett & Associates, Waters Home Furnishings and SpeeDee’s Oil Change & Auto Service.

