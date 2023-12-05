Advertise With Us
ECU women crank up the pressure to pull away from Maryland Eastern Shore

ECU 72, UMES 57
Danae McNeal ECU women's basketball
Danae McNeal ECU women's basketball(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina trailed by ten at the half but used ferocious full court defense to beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-57 on Monday night in Greenville.

Danae McNeal, who was named AAC Player of the Week on Monday, had another huge game for the Pirates. She had 34 points to lead all scorers.

There were local basketball products on both teams. Amiya Joyner of Farmville Central had 10 points and 9 rebounds for East Carolina. Ashanti Lynch of North Lenoir had 9 points and 7 rebounds for UMES.

The Pirates improve to 5-3. They have a week to prepare to face George Mason next Monday night.

