ECU women crank up the pressure to pull away from Maryland Eastern Shore

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina trailed by ten at the half but used ferocious full court defense to beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-57 on Monday night in Greenville.

Danae McNeal, who was named AAC Player of the Week on Monday, had another huge game for the Pirates. She had 34 points to lead all scorers.

There were local basketball products on both teams. Amiya Joyner of Farmville Central had 10 points and 9 rebounds for East Carolina. Ashanti Lynch of North Lenoir had 9 points and 7 rebounds for UMES.

The Pirates improve to 5-3. They have a week to prepare to face George Mason next Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.