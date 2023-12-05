ECU men's basketball dials in to beat Maryland Eastern Shore

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball started slow but got it rolling in the second half to earn a 63-52 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday afternoon in Greenville.

Ezra Ausar returned from injury with a game-high 18 points. Brandon Johnson had 15 and RJ Felton put in 13 points as the Pirates improved to 6-3.

They have two of their toughest games of the season coming up as they host South Carolina on Saturday at Noon and then travel to Florida to face the Gators next Thursday December 14th.

