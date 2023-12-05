Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU linebacker Jackson enters the transfer portal

Teylor Jackson shared decision on social media
Teylor Jackson ECU linebacker entering transfer portal
Teylor Jackson ECU linebacker entering transfer portal(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson announced on social media he is entering the transfer portal.

Jackson played in all 12 games this year for ecu. he made 52 total tackles, 1 sack, 4 pass break ups, 3 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. he was one of their leaders.

A few other Pirates have entered the portal in the past few days. Including running back Pop McKay.

He and a bunch of other guys are leaving to seek more snaps at another school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened here early Saturday.
Greenville woman wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County
Craven County homicide location
Names released in weekend double homicide/suicide in Craven County
Dequan Carney
Man arrested in Greenville shooting
School bus crash, generic
Multiple students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Pitt County
Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

Pepsi Sports Spotlight Maryland-Eastern Shore women's basketball player Ashanti Lynch
Sports Spotlight: North Lenoir’s Lynch shining for Maryland-Eastern Shore women’s basketball after overcoming homesickness
Danae McNeal ECU women's basketball
ECU women crank up the pressure to pull away from Maryland Eastern Shore
Baker looking to combine air-raid with old-school in ECU offense
John David Baker ECU offensive coordinator
ECU football introduces new Offensive Coordinator John David Baker