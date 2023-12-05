ECU linebacker Jackson enters the transfer portal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson announced on social media he is entering the transfer portal.

I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 1 year eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/WXlVNpzMQY — Teylor jackson (@Tae10k) December 4, 2023

Jackson played in all 12 games this year for ecu. he made 52 total tackles, 1 sack, 4 pass break ups, 3 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. he was one of their leaders.

A few other Pirates have entered the portal in the past few days. Including running back Pop McKay.

He and a bunch of other guys are leaving to seek more snaps at another school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.