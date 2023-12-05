ECU linebacker Jackson enters the transfer portal
Teylor Jackson shared decision on social media
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson announced on social media he is entering the transfer portal.
Jackson played in all 12 games this year for ecu. he made 52 total tackles, 1 sack, 4 pass break ups, 3 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. he was one of their leaders.
A few other Pirates have entered the portal in the past few days. Including running back Pop McKay.
He and a bunch of other guys are leaving to seek more snaps at another school.
