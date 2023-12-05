ECU football introduces new Offensive Coordinator John David Baker

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football introduced new offensive coordinator John David Baker Monday. He plans to be extremely aggressive with his playcalling. Baker comes from Ole Miss and their head coach Lane Kiffin shared how proud he is of him on social media. The plan for Baker now is to make the cannon at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium fire a lot.

“Always kind of my hope and plan was to be able to blend the air raid with the old school Baylor system,” says ECU offensive coordinator John David Baker, “Kind of the veer and shoot with a vertical passing game. Kind of what you see at Ole Miss to a certain extent. What we will try to carry on here a little bit.”

John David Baker’s most recent stop was with Ole Miss where he was passing game coordinator, tight ends coach, and co-offensive coordinator the past two seasons. It didn’t take long for coach Houston to put him at the top of his list of candidates.

“I wanted to look at everything. Guys that had experience play calling, guys who had been a coordinator, look at the next up-and-coming stars. Look at every bucket to see what would fit us best,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “He came up very early in the process. The more we went on the more it became clear he was the right choice for us.”

But still, why would someone on the rise like him come from the SEC to East Carolina?

“Once I got to know coach, I got to realize very quickly he is the type of man based on the right things,” says Baker, “I like to say he is cut from the same type of cloth as I am.”

The verdict is out, this place is special.

“Guys that have worked here before like Clay McGuire, Brandon Jones, those guys who were here with Lincoln and them,” says Baker, “Those are guys I called in the process like hey what do you think of this place? What do you think of Greenville? Every one of them said this place is awesome. It is a legit place where the sky is the limit.”

So, is the Pirates defense.

“Knowing that they had pieces coming back on defense and what coach Harrell and them were able to do last year, this is not a two-year plan,” says Baker, “This is we got eight months to get this thing right because we can go do something really special next season.”

