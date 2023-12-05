Advertise With Us
DEPUTIES: Man arrested with child porn on cell phone in Onslow Co.

OCSO say they arrested Michael Webb in November.(Onslow County Sherriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office says they arrested a man late last month for having child pornography on his cell phone.

The Onslow County Sherriff’s Office says they arrested 42-year-old Michael Webb.

Investigators say he is being charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say they got a search warrant for Webb’s phone and home at 1005 Stillwood Circle.

After serving the warrant, the sheriff’s office special victims unit says they found child sexual abuse material on the phone and seized several electronic devices.

Officials say the electronics will be reviewed to see if they also have child sex abuse content on them.

Webb was arrested on November 30, 2023.

He is at the Onslow County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Officials say Webb’s next court date is December 18, 2023.

