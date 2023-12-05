Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

103-year-old Harkers Island native visits new bridge before public opening

Salter grew up on Harkers Island, according to officials.
Salter grew up on Harkers Island, according to officials.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a veteran who’s lived on an Eastern Carolina island all his life saw a new bridge before it opens to the public later this week.

Houston Salter, 103, took a VIP ride across the new bridge connecting Harkers Island to Eastern North Carolina.

Salter and NCDOT Crew
Salter and NCDOT Crew(NCDOT)

The Harkers Island bridge, officially known as the Earl C. Davis Memorial Bridge is more than 50 years old and was due for replacement, according to the Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT says the U.S. Coast Guard veteran has lived on the island all his life, meaning he was around before a bridge was connecting to the mainland.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened here early Saturday.
Greenville woman wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County
Craven County homicide location
Names released in weekend double homicide/suicide in Craven County
Dequan Carney
Man arrested in Greenville shooting
Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges
Seth Edwards
Longtime district attorney files for Superior Court judge seat

Latest News

Many attend the Ayden Christmas Parade of Lights Thursday night.
Eastern Carolina Christmas parades this holiday season
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Georgia May
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Georgia May
WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment.
WITN Home for the Holidays
Utility officials with the city of New Bern say this can use up to 10% more energy when...
Utility companies give tips to save on winter utility bills