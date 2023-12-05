103-year-old Harkers Island native visits new bridge before public opening

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a veteran who’s lived on an Eastern Carolina island all his life saw a new bridge before it opens to the public later this week.

Houston Salter, 103, took a VIP ride across the new bridge connecting Harkers Island to Eastern North Carolina.

Salter and NCDOT Crew (NCDOT)

The Harkers Island bridge, officially known as the Earl C. Davis Memorial Bridge is more than 50 years old and was due for replacement, according to the Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT says the U.S. Coast Guard veteran has lived on the island all his life, meaning he was around before a bridge was connecting to the mainland.

