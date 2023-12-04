Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Mid-Week System Brings Showers and Colder Air

Overnight lows fall into the 20s by Wednesday Morning
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a weekend full of 60s and 70s, we’ll drop into the 30s overnight. Highs barely reach the low 60s heading into Tuesday with sunny skies. We’re watching two storm systems this week to bring rain and colder air behind it. Scattered showers develop Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as a quick clipper-type system moves through. While showers are possible, they’ll be scattered and light. This system will pull in colder air as it passes dropping our lows into the 20s and highs near 50. Temperatures start to warm again heading into the weekend. 60s return and 70s aren’t out of the question. When you pair this with a very strong storm system moving out of the middle of the country, we’ll have to watch for a severe weather threat. Timing of the best rain chances puts the best chance Saturday night into Sunday. If the timing slows down and we get a better chance later on Sunday, severe weather looks more likely. A lot of moving pieces so stick with us and we’ll keep you updated. Severe weather or not, temperatures drop behind the rain next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

