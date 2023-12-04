UNC moves up to number 9 in the AP men's basketball poll, NC State women up to 3rd
Duke men, UNC women in top 25 as well
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college men’s basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Record PtsPrv
1. Arizona (59) 7-0 15712
2. Kansas (1) 7-1 14605
3. Houston (3) 8-0 14326
4. Purdue 7-1 14071
5. UConn 7-1 13404
6. Baylor 8-0 12349
7. Gonzaga 6-1 114611
8. Marquette 6-2 11343
9. North Carolina 7-1 100417
10. Creighton 7-1 92115
11. FAU 7-1 90113
12. Texas 6-1 76316
13. Colorado St. 8-0 75520
14. BYU 7-0 73219
15. Miami 6-1 6388
16. Kentucky 6-2 54412
17. Tennessee 4-3 50910
18. James Madison 8-0 38122
19. Oklahoma 7-0 35525
20. Illinois 6-1 32224
21. Texas A&M 6-2 30614
22. Duke 5-3 2967
23. Wisconsin 6-2 245-
24. Clemson 7-0 227-
25. San Diego St. 7-1 168-
Others receiving votes: Virginia 148, Ohio St. 122, TCU 87, Northwestern 77, Alabama 50, Michigan St. 46, Princeton 35, UCLA 23, Cincinnati 21, Mississippi 15, Arkansas 14, Providence 13, South Carolina 9, Villanova 8, Colorado 5, Memphis 5, Nevada 4, Georgia Tech 2.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
Record PtsPrv
1. South Carolina (35) 7-0 8751
2. UCLA 7-0 8362
3. NC State 9-0 7695
4. Iowa 8-1 7404
5. Texas 9-0 68910
6. Southern Cal 7-0 6826
7. LSU 8-1 6707
8. Colorado 8-1 6397
9. Stanford 8-1 5843
10. Baylor 7-0 54613
11. Utah 7-1 51312
12. Ohio St. 6-1 46316
13. Kansas St 7-1 45314
14. Notre Dame 6-1 43918
15. Virginia Tech 5-2 4099
16. Indiana 7-1 38017
17. UConn 4-3 32611
18. Louisville 8-1 28822
19. Marquette 8-0 23223
20. Florida St. 6-2 20315
21. Washington St 9-1 119-
22. Creighton 6-1 112-
23. Gonzaga 8-2 104-
24. North Carolina 5-3 7924
25. Penn St. 7-1 44-
Others receiving votes: Miami 40, UNLV 25, Oklahoma 21, Tennessee 20, Arkansas 18, Mississippi St. 12, Mississippi 8, TCU 7, Michigan St. 7, Texas A&M 4, Texas Tech 4, Green Bay 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Syracuse 2, Southern Miss 2, Davidson 2, West Virginia 1.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.