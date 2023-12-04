UNC moves up to number 9 in the AP men's basketball poll, NC State women up to 3rd

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college men’s basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record PtsPrv

1. Arizona (59) 7-0 15712

2. Kansas (1) 7-1 14605

3. Houston (3) 8-0 14326

4. Purdue 7-1 14071

5. UConn 7-1 13404

6. Baylor 8-0 12349

7. Gonzaga 6-1 114611

8. Marquette 6-2 11343

9. North Carolina 7-1 100417

10. Creighton 7-1 92115

11. FAU 7-1 90113

12. Texas 6-1 76316

13. Colorado St. 8-0 75520

14. BYU 7-0 73219

15. Miami 6-1 6388

16. Kentucky 6-2 54412

17. Tennessee 4-3 50910

18. James Madison 8-0 38122

19. Oklahoma 7-0 35525

20. Illinois 6-1 32224

21. Texas A&M 6-2 30614

22. Duke 5-3 2967

23. Wisconsin 6-2 245-

24. Clemson 7-0 227-

25. San Diego St. 7-1 168-

Others receiving votes: Virginia 148, Ohio St. 122, TCU 87, Northwestern 77, Alabama 50, Michigan St. 46, Princeton 35, UCLA 23, Cincinnati 21, Mississippi 15, Arkansas 14, Providence 13, South Carolina 9, Villanova 8, Colorado 5, Memphis 5, Nevada 4, Georgia Tech 2.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record PtsPrv

1. South Carolina (35) 7-0 8751

2. UCLA 7-0 8362

3. NC State 9-0 7695

4. Iowa 8-1 7404

5. Texas 9-0 68910

6. Southern Cal 7-0 6826

7. LSU 8-1 6707

8. Colorado 8-1 6397

9. Stanford 8-1 5843

10. Baylor 7-0 54613

11. Utah 7-1 51312

12. Ohio St. 6-1 46316

13. Kansas St 7-1 45314

14. Notre Dame 6-1 43918

15. Virginia Tech 5-2 4099

16. Indiana 7-1 38017

17. UConn 4-3 32611

18. Louisville 8-1 28822

19. Marquette 8-0 23223

20. Florida St. 6-2 20315

21. Washington St 9-1 119-

22. Creighton 6-1 112-

23. Gonzaga 8-2 104-

24. North Carolina 5-3 7924

25. Penn St. 7-1 44-

Others receiving votes: Miami 40, UNLV 25, Oklahoma 21, Tennessee 20, Arkansas 18, Mississippi St. 12, Mississippi 8, TCU 7, Michigan St. 7, Texas A&M 4, Texas Tech 4, Green Bay 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Syracuse 2, Southern Miss 2, Davidson 2, West Virginia 1.

