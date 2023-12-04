Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Monday will feature a mild start to the week, cooler conditions follow midweek

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, a cold front will pass through the area after midnight. Although this front is not anticipated to bring any additional rainfall, it will introduce a noticeable change in weather conditions. As the front moves through, a northwest flow of cooler and drier air will sweep over the region, resulting in clear skies.

As a result of this cooler air mass, temperatures are expected to be cooler tonight. Lows will likely range from the upper 40s to low 50s. While these temperatures are still above average for this time of year, they will provide a relief from the warmer nights experienced recently.

Entering the new week, the region can anticipate a slightly cooler but still mild weather pattern. Mostly sunny skies are forecasted, bringing pleasant conditions throughout the next several days. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, providing comfortable and enjoyable weather. However, it is worth noting that another cold front will move through the area Tuesday night, early Wednesday. The front may trigger the development of a few showers across the area. Fortunately, any shower activity is expected to be minimal in coverage as it exits the coast, late Wednesday evening.

As we near to next weekend, a warm up is on the way as temperatures get near 60° in the afternoon, and lows in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies develops for Saturday, then another rain chance could be on the horizon as we get into Sunday.

