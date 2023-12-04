Advertise With Us
Meet the WITN News Team

Pedestrian bridge hit by trash truck remains closed

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian bridge that was damaged by a trash truck last week remains closed.

The elevated walkway over U.S. 70 in James City was hit early Thursday morning by a GFL trash truck.

Troopers say the truck first hit an overhead exit sign and then struck the bridge.

Rathell Meadows, of Maysville, was charged with being over height, troopers say. The 58-year-old man was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Department of Transportation closed the span after the truck damaged a girder on the walkway. Inspectors looked at the damage on Thursday and the DOT says it should release findings this week and needed repairs and just how long it will take.

The bridge connects Elder Street and Dudley Street for pedestrians.

The DOT says there is no danger to traffic on U.S. 70 because of the damage.

James City Walking Bridge accident
James City Walking Bridge accident(WITN News)

Firefighters to conduct emergency services training exercise at Greenville Mall
UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
First Alert Forecast December 4, 2023
Greenville Fire/Rescue training
Firefighters to conduct emergency services training exercise at Greenville Mall today
UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
