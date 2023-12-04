NCDHHS launches performance dashboard for 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that it has launched a performance dashboard for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Since July 2022, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has connected North Carolinians to a trained crisis counselor who will listen, offer support and provide community resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

988 is a state-federal partnership between NCDHHS and the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.

“North Carolina is a national leader in operationalizing 988 which is a critical part of the state’s crisis system,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “With shortened response times and more connections made, 988 is a powerful tool in helping to get North Carolinians the support and resources they need when they need them.”

NCDHHS officials say the dashboard shows the state is meeting demand for the 988 service.

“North Carolina outperforms national averages in several key areas,” a NCDHHS news release states. “For example, it takes 14 seconds to answer calls in North Carolina whereas the national average is 39 seconds. North Carolina also answers 98% of all calls received, compared to the national average of 90%. And the dashboard indicates a 25% increase in utilization over the past year, which shows the service is playing a valuable role for North Carolinians in need of mental health resources.”

If you are struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988. You can chat online at 988lifeline.org.

