Names released in weekend double homicide/suicide in Craven County

Craven County homicide location
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released the names of three people killed in what is being called a double homicide/suicide in Craven County.

Dead are victims Billy Rhoades, 88, and Lousie Rhoades, 87, who lived at the home on B Street outside of Bridgeton. Also dead was the couple’s son-in-law, Younge Sherrell, Jr., of the same address.

A news release says Sherrell was the suspect in the shootings.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday. According to deputies, Sherrell’s wife said her husband shot her parents and was still there.

When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of the elderly couple in the kitchen, while the 53-year-old Sherrell was in the garage with a gunshot wound to the head.

Sherrell’s wife ran when she heard the gunfire and wasn’t hurt, deputies say.

