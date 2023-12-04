Advertise With Us
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges

Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin(Carteret County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A judge has set multi-million dollar bonds for a man and a woman arrested on drug charges in one Eastern Carolina county.

Carteret County deputies arrested Patrick Arnold, of Morehead City, and Jessica Bolin, of Hubert for distributing meth and heroin on Friday.

When arrested, deputies say the two were in possession of trafficking amounts of meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

The investigation lasted a month with detectives making numerous undercover drug buys from Arnold and Bolin, according to deputies.

The two were nabbed during a traffic stop in Newport where deputies say Arnold and Bolin had just returned with additional trafficking amounts of meth and heroin/fentanyl.

This morning, a judge set Arnold’s bond at $7.5 million and Bolin’s bond at $5 million.

Arnold charges:

  • 13 counts of trafficking opium or heroin
  • 13 counts of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance
  • 2 counts of sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance methamphetamine
  • Conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin
  • Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
  • Possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Schedule VI

