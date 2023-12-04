Man arrested after chase in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Bridgeton man is facing multiple charges after New Bern police say he led them on a chase.

New Bern police say that they tried to pull over 33-year-old Eric Barfield Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. near Broad and George Streets, but Barfield refused to stop and began to run from them.

Police say that they chased the car Barfield was driving into the Bridgeton area. Barfield finally stopped on Gaskins Road.

According to police Barfield was charged with two counts of felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, DWI, and aggressive driving.

Police said that Barfield is being held without bond.

