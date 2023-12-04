Advertise With Us
Longtime district attorney files for Superior Court judge seat

Seth Edwards
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime eastern North Carolina district attorney has filed to run for superior court judge.

Washington native Seth Edwards, who has served as the district attorney for Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Tyrrell, and Washington counties for the past 21 years, formally filed to run for office on Monday, the first day that filing was open.

“As DA, I’ve dedicated the last 21 years to serving the public, enforcing the laws of North Carolina, and supporting and defending the principles set forth in our Constitution. Serving as a Superior Court Judge is just a natural progression in that service,” said Edwards shortly after filing his election paperwork at the State Board of Elections in Raleigh.

In addition to serving as District Attorney, Edwards also currently serves on the North Carolina Criminal Justice, Education & Training Standards Commission.

