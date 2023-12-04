Advertise With Us
HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats HOLIDAY music, movies, gifts & more!

Help Me, N.C. - Dec. 4
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.” where YOU (the viewer) asks the questions and WE answer them...

And for the record, the “N.C.” stands for Natalie and Charlie --- but this week’s special guest is Russell James.

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: William Allen and Brittany Techy McCarthy for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday night and running through Monday at 10 a.m.)

PS. The name of the Christmas movie that Natalie was talking about is called “The Christmas Toy” (1986). Who else used to watch it? Or even remembers it?

"The Christmas Toy" (COURTESY: IMDB)
"The Christmas Toy" (COURTESY: IMDB)(WITN)

