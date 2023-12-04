Greenville woman wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are looking for a woman accused of trying to kill another woman.

Pitt County deputies say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Steven Street, outside of Greenville.

They say a 37-year-old woman was shot in her abdomen and remains at ECU Health Medical Center in fair condition.

They have warrants out for Lakeisha McClary, of Greenville. The 37-year-old woman is wanted for attempted first degree murder, and first degree burglary.

Deputies say a dispute at a bar preceded the shooting, with McClary and her friends going to the home on Steven Street where the victim was eventually shot.

Anyone with information on McClary’s whereabouts should call deputies at 252-902-2120 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

