Firefighters conduct emergency services training at Greenville Mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina city trained for something they hope will never happen -- a fire in a shopping mall.

Monday morning, Greenville Fire/Rescue held a hands-on joint simulated fire inside the Greenville Mall.

It took place before the mall opened.

The fire department and the mall used the exercise to evaluate capabilities in case of a fire. Those included how the mall staff initially responded to a fire, as well as the coordinated fire attack by the fire department.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.