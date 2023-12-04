Firefighters conduct emergency services training at Greenville Mall

Advertise With Us
Monday morning, Greenville Fire/Rescue held a hands-on joint simulated fire inside the Greenville Mall.(Greenville Fire/Rescue)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina city trained for something they hope will never happen -- a fire in a shopping mall.

Monday morning, Greenville Fire/Rescue held a hands-on joint simulated fire inside the Greenville Mall.

It took place before the mall opened.

The fire department and the mall used the exercise to evaluate capabilities in case of a fire. Those included how the mall staff initially responded to a fire, as well as the coordinated fire attack by the fire department.

