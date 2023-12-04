Firefighters to conduct emergency services training exercise at Greenville Mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire/Rescue will hold a hands-on joint simulated live emergency scenario training exercise in Greenville.

Officials say the event will take place from 8:00 to 11:00 am on Monday, December 4th at the Greenville Mall located at 714 SE Greenville Boulevard.

Authorities say residents can expect to see an increased presence of emergency vehicles in the area during this time.

They say the training will be held prior to the mall opening and will not impede normal business operations.

