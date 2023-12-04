Advertise With Us
Firefighters to conduct emergency services training exercise at Greenville Mall

Greenville Fire/Rescue training
Greenville Fire/Rescue training(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire/Rescue will hold a hands-on joint simulated live emergency scenario training exercise in Greenville.

Officials say the event will take place from 8:00 to 11:00 am on Monday, December 4th at the Greenville Mall located at 714 SE Greenville Boulevard.

Authorities say residents can expect to see an increased presence of emergency vehicles in the area during this time.

They say the training will be held prior to the mall opening and will not impede normal business operations.

