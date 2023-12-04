Advertise With Us
Ferry Division granted $400,000 for study on second maintenance facility

(North Carolina Ferry Division)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will study whether a second ferry maintenance facility would work better for its fleet

The Ferry Division received a $400,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration that will be used for ideas and planning of a second maintenance facility. This structure would be designed to perform in-water maintenance that would return the boats to service quicker than if not.

Currently, the division only has a single maintenance facility, the Manns Harbor Shipyard in Dare County, but is looking into the possibility of this facility being built at the Cherry Branch Terminal in Craven County.

“The shipyard has limited capacity and creates challenges in meeting the Ferry Division’s needs for required regular maintenance and emergency repairs to vessels,” said Jed Dixon, the division’s interim director. “Establishing a second facility would allow for timely maintenance and continued rehabilitation of the fleet. This would make the ferry system more resilient and productive, and help us get boats back in service faster so we can better serve our customers.”

The Ferry Division says it will add $100,000 to this study.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

