Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU volleyball falls to Georgia Southern in NIVC second round

Pirates finish the season at 21-11
ECU volleyball first playoff win
ECU volleyball first playoff win(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU ATHLETICS) - Jillian Gray posted a team-high 15 kills to lead Georgia Southern past East Carolina 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-22) in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Saturday evening from Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates end a highly successful campaign at 21-11 while the Eagles improve to 23-8 in advance of a date with South Florida in the quarterfinals.

Angeles Alderete paced ECU with a double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs while Tia Shum collected 15 digs of her own. Georgia Southern racked up more kills (41-36), digs (57-53) and total blocks (10.0-8.0) and limited East Carolina to a .112 hitting percentage.

Early deficits would mark the theme of the evening for the Pirates as they fell behind 12-7 in the opening frame. They were able to draw within 22-19 later in the proceedings but scored just one point the rest of the set.

Down by as much as eight at 17-9 in the second stanza, ECU would rally all the way back to take a 21-20 advantage. Attacking errors short-circuited the comeback though as the visitors ended the set on a 5-1 run.

In an attempt to extend the match, the Pirates fought the Eagles all the way to a 20-20 deadlock before Carlia Northcross put the Purple and Gold in front with a kill. As in the second frame, Georgia Southern scored five of the last six points to complete the sweep.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Craven County homicide location
Overnight homicide investigation in Craven County
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says
Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man kills 4 relatives in knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he’s fatally shot by police

Latest News

ECU women's basketball blasts Hampton on Education Day
ECU women's basketball tops Coppin State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White pushes off Carolina Panthers linebacker...
Panthers fall to Bucs in Tabor's debut as interim head coach
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts after a basket against Radford during the...
UNC moves up to number 9 in the AP men's basketball poll, NC State women up to 3rd
Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, picks up a loose ball as North Carolina State forward...
Horne, Taylor pace NC State to overtime win over Boston College, 84-78