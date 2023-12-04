Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Child released from hospital, woman remains critical after drive-thru shootout

UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An 8-year-old boy injured in a shooting at a drive-through convenience store is out of the hospital, while another victim remains in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the Rocky Mount Drive-Thru on West Raleigh Boulevard.

Rocky Mount police say Arkeem Shields was in his car, waiting in line when Tiffany Vick approached his vehicle and a shootout happened after an argument.

The 8-year-old was in Shield’s car, police say. His car was hit multiple times and the boy was shot in the leg. They say the man sped away, taking the child to the hospital.

The 41-year-old Vick was shot twice and collapsed in the parking lot, according to a news release.

An innocent bystander was grazed in the shootout.

Vick is still at ECU Health Medical Center and police say she will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault on a minor, misdemeanor child abuse, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Police say they are still searching for Shields who is wanted for questioning as well as other active warrants unrelated to the shootout.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Craven County homicide location
Overnight homicide investigation in Craven County
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says
Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man kills 4 relatives in knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he’s fatally shot by police

Latest News

UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
Firefighters to conduct emergency services training exercise at Greenville Mall
Firefighters to conduct emergency services training exercise at Greenville Mall
The North Carolina state House reviews copies of a map proposal for new state House districts...
New lawsuit claims that NC congressional districts are racially gerrymandered
James City Walking Bridge accident
Pedestrian bridge hit by trash truck remains closed