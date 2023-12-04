Child released from hospital, woman remains critical after drive-thru shootout

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An 8-year-old boy injured in a shooting at a drive-through convenience store is out of the hospital, while another victim remains in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the Rocky Mount Drive-Thru on West Raleigh Boulevard.

Rocky Mount police say Arkeem Shields was in his car, waiting in line when Tiffany Vick approached his vehicle and a shootout happened after an argument.

The 8-year-old was in Shield’s car, police say. His car was hit multiple times and the boy was shot in the leg. They say the man sped away, taking the child to the hospital.

The 41-year-old Vick was shot twice and collapsed in the parking lot, according to a news release.

An innocent bystander was grazed in the shootout.

Vick is still at ECU Health Medical Center and police say she will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault on a minor, misdemeanor child abuse, discharging a firearm in the city limits, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Police say they are still searching for Shields who is wanted for questioning as well as other active warrants unrelated to the shootout.

