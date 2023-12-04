Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Early clouds give way to sunshine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The warmth of the weekend is lingering across the East as many areas wake up to temps in the 50s and 60s. Mostly cloudy skies will greet most this morning before we see clouds gradually part, leaving us with a sunny finish to the day. Highs will reach the mid 60s with overnight lows tumbling down to the upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

The reason for the temperature tumble is a steady flow of air out of the northwest, a byproduct of a weak frontal boundary that moved through late Sunday night. Winds will shift late Tuesday, but not fast enough to boost temperatures back above average. Highs will fall to the low 50s Wednesday and the upper 40s by Thursday. A small, cutoff low pressure system will cross the East Wednesday, ushering in more cold air Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain showers will be scattered and light with most areas receiving about a quarter of an inch of rain.

Temperatures will climb from Thursday to Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 50s Friday and the mid to upper 60s over the weekend. The additional warmth will, again, come with spotty rain showers. The heaviest rain will arrive Sunday afternoon and last through Sunday night.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.