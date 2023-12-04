Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington state

Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington...
Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington state, according to authorities.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Five members of a family were found dead Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington state, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Orchards neighborhood of Vancouver on a welfare check request at about 1 p.m. A person had reported receiving a text message from one of the family members that said they had “harmed others” at the house, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they tried to contact the people inside the house but did not get a response. Because of the report of possible harm to others and a possible firearm in the house, deputies requested backup from a tactical team, according to KPTV.

Using a flying drone, deputies determined several people looked like they were dead inside. At that point, tactical teams and emergency medics entered the house and found five people dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the deaths appeared to be murder-suicide with a firearm, with the suspect dead along with four of their family members.

While the investigation is ongoing, deputies said they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Craven County homicide location
Overnight homicide investigation in Craven County
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says
Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man kills 4 relatives in knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he’s fatally shot by police

Latest News

Firefighters to conduct emergency services training exercise at Greenville Mall
Firefighters to conduct emergency services training exercise at Greenville Mall
UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
UPDATE: Shooting investigation continues in Rocky Mount as child shot listed in serious condition
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Divers have discovered wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, Air Force says
Greenville Fire/Rescue training
Firefighters to conduct emergency services training exercise at Greenville Mall today