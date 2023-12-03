Advertise With Us
POLICE: Investigation underway after child and two adults shot in Rocky Mount

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an 8-year-old boy and two adults were shot in Rocky Mount on Saturday night.

Officers say they responded at 6:17 pm to the 1100 block of West Raleigh Boulevard in reference to a shooting with injury call.

When they arrived arrived, they located a 41-one-year-old female victim who was taken to UNC Nash Health and transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Authorities were later notified that a boy and a 24-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds were taken to UNC Nash Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident stemmed from individuals who were known to each other.

A verbal altercation escalated and resulted in gunfire between the groups.

Police say no other injuries were reported because of the gunfire and there is no on-going threat to the public at this time.

This investigation is active and the Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

