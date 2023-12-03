Jaycees Greenville Christmas Parade filled with holiday spirit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today in Greenville the downtown area was transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

Twinkling lights and the sounds of cheer from families filled the air in downtown Greenville tonight as the Greenville Jaycees put together their annual Christmas parade.

The streets were adorned with colorful lights, decorated floats, and dancing, creating a magical atmosphere for the community to celebrate the festive season with lots of cheer.

To make the parade even more of a winter wonderland there was snow spotted during the festive time.

Hundreds of people could be seen watching the joyful Christmas display.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.