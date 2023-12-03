Advertise With Us
Jaycees Greenville Christmas Parade filled with holiday spirit

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today in Greenville the downtown area was transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

Twinkling lights and the sounds of cheer from families filled the air in downtown Greenville tonight as the Greenville Jaycees put together their annual Christmas parade.

The streets were adorned with colorful lights, decorated floats, and dancing, creating a magical atmosphere for the community to celebrate the festive season with lots of cheer.

To make the parade even more of a winter wonderland there was snow spotted during the festive time.

Hundreds of people could be seen watching the joyful Christmas display.

